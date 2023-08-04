ServiceNow’s (NOW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $660.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.48.

NYSE NOW traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $558.43. The stock had a trading volume of 734,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $560.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.93. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,969 shares of company stock worth $11,223,940. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

