Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $65.23. 918,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,129. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.52. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,353,000 after purchasing an additional 448,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

