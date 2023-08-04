Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 40,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 23.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

