Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, Director Wole C. Coaxum acquired 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.