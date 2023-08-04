Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.55 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. Select Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.86 to $2.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

SEM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 616,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,026. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,889,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,170,320.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,948,306 in the last 90 days. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 114,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

