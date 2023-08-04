Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

SEM traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $29.94. 871,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,258. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,989,668 shares in the company, valued at $207,453,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,279,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,989,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,453,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,011 shares of company stock worth $8,948,306. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 288.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter worth $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 35.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Articles

