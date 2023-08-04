Seiren Games Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $291.90 Million (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seiren Games Network has a market capitalization of $291.90 million and $105,897.72 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded up 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seiren Games Network is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seiren Games Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

According to CryptoCompare, "SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain."

