Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.24

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 68965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.