Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Cut to C$8.90 by Analysts at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$8.90 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

SECYF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

