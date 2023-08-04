SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SEAS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.34. 775,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.94. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.14.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaWorld Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Natixis purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.