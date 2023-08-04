Sculati Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AT&T by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

AT&T Stock Down 1.9 %

T traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 40,782,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,855,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

