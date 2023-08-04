Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires 483 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.32. 3,283,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,906,109. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

