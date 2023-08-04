Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,001,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 352,024 shares.The stock last traded at $10.35 and had previously closed at $10.37.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

