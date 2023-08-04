Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $65.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.81. The stock had a trading volume of 174,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.62. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 95.82% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

