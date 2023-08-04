Scott A. Mell Sells 1,200 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $30,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TRS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $25.69. 152,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,022. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $233.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.81 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.52%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRS shares. TheStreet lowered TriMas from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. BWS Financial assumed coverage on TriMas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriMas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

