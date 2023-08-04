Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $740,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 97,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 135.3% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.73. The stock had a trading volume of 978,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,193. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.18.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Capital cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

