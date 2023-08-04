Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $872,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 179.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,078,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 693,045 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 575,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,410,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 15,722,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,931 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $24.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

