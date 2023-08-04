Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,575 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $233,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,001. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.29 and its 200-day moving average is $170.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Profile



Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

