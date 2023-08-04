Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,680 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 93.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $341,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,605,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.70.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,658. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.