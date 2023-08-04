Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 2,530.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,295 shares during the quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 131,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,033.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 157,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 143,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 862.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 139,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 210,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,355. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

