Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,946 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded up $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.66. The company had a trading volume of 254,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,152. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

