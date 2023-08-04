Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,567,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. The stock had a trading volume of 222,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $53.55.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

