Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $596.97 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,970,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,940.58.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $241.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,081.81. The stock had a trading volume of 353,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,166.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,736.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,611.18. The company has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 138.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,586,953 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

