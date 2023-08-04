Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 327,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 166,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 228.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SPTL traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,822. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

