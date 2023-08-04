Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.09. The stock had a trading volume of 965,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.50.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.