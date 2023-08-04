Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.09. The stock had a trading volume of 965,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.50.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
