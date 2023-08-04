Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,662 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DISV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,607 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

