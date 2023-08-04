Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Sigma Planning Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $35,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. 2,753,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

