Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,211,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,308,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,835,000 after buying an additional 724,325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,763,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,212,000 after buying an additional 587,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 468,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after buying an additional 369,447 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.65. 45,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,460. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

