Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $215,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Union by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Western Union Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. 836,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,923,805. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

