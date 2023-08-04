Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s current price.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.22. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $64.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. Analysts predict that Schrödinger will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $636,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,850 shares of company stock worth $1,440,230 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after buying an additional 81,435 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

