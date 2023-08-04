Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Schlumberger by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 309,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,873,274. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.98.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Get Our Latest Report on SLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.