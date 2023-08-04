Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Decreased by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for approximately 3.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,498,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,906,290. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $291,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $291,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,089 shares of company stock worth $3,343,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

