Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,574,000 after acquiring an additional 280,878 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.60. 21,550,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,078,918. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

