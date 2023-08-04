Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 252 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $46.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,672,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,257. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.64.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

