Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,890,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,891 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 10.5% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $48,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.66. The company had a trading volume of 694,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $28.24.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.