Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 271,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $137,387,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,302,000 after purchasing an additional 817,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,944,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 119,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,095. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.