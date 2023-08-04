Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. 146,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.