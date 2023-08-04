Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $257.90. The stock had a trading volume of 58,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.26.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

