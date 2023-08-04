Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEHP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth $230,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DEHP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.02. 5,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,732. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

