Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.90. 1,023,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,360. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

