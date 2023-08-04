Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 51,612 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises 1.9% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 859.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,952,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,791 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,911,000. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,934,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,614,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $26.80. 178,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,084. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.