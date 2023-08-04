Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,396 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVV stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $450.07. 2,450,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,056. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

