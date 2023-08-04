Sarasin & Partners LLP Takes $1.38 Million Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 487,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,974. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.80. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $17.44.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.