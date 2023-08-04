Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 611,625 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 94.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611,625 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,651. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $103.19 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average is $124.85.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

