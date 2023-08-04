Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 186,688 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 186,688 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.3% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Mastercard worth $284,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 525,599 shares of company stock worth $201,292,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Shares of MA traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $391.35. 2,209,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $370.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $405.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

