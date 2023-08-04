Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $156,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE NOW traded down $8.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.93.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $509,055.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,177,098.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.48.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

