Sarasin & Partners LLP Purchases 510,829 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,482,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,829 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $232,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Aramark by 59.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the first quarter worth $86,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,112. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Aramark has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.81%.

Aramark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.