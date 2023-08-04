Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $32.37 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 79.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,610 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,314,605 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $32,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Splunk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the software company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC boosted its stake in Splunk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Splunk by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

SPLK traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.81. 1,403,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day moving average of $97.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

