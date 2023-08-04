Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $127.52 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 548,343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $127,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after buying an additional 527,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,813,000 after buying an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.68.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.03 and a 1 year high of $248.87.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

