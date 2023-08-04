Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 549,851 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 549,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Sabra Health Care REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

SBRA stock remained flat at $12.78 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,344. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

